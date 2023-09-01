ZooBoo returns to the Indianapolis Zoo, lasts through Halloween

The event returns Sept. 27 and runs every Wednesday-Sunday until Oct. 31.

INDIANAPOLIS — Halloween-themed fun at the Indianapolis Zoo is returning just in time for the fall season.

ZooBoo, a fall festival held every year at the Indianapolis Zoo, begins its 2023 celebration on Wednesday, Sept. 27. Visitors can enjoy trick-or-treating, unique food and drinks, and all the animal exhibits at the zoo during the month-long event.

While the zoo's gates open at 9 a.m. daily, ZooBoo festivities will begin in the afternoon. On Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, ZooBoo activities will be held from 2-7 p.m. while activities on Fridays and Saturdays will be held from 2-9 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 7, ZooBoo events will be truncated when the zoo closes early for "Brewfari".

There is no additional cost to attend the ZooBoo festivities. Everything will be included for season pass holders or with purchase of an admission ticket.

The Bicentennial Pavilion at the zoo will feature "Pumpkin Town", which has a cast of characters hosting family-friendly activities with a spooky theme. Crafts, magic tricks and a mirror maze highlight some of the fun things to do in "Pumpkin Town".

Indianapolis Animal Care Services will also be at "Pumpkin Town" where guests will have the opportunity to adopt black kittens.

Returning fan-favorite activities include the "Elephant Pumpkin Smash", the "Scarecrow Photo Safari" and even on-site trick-or-treating.