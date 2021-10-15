Chesterfield twins show off elaborate Halloween display

Twin brothers Jon and Shawn Nelson have compiled quite the collection of scary memorabilia.

CHESTERFIELD, Indiana — For most people, Halloween decorations end up on the front lawn. Jon Nelson's do too, but he and his twin brother, Shawn, keep most of the good stuff inside — in a dark room filled with thousands of scary pieces of memorabilia.

"When you see everything blacked out and the lights flickering and all this crazy stuff, it sort of absorbs you into what you're looking at," Shawn said.

It's a quarter of a century's worth of collecting.

"It's in the blood, it's a lifestyle," Jon said.

There are models and masks from just about every scary movie you can think of.

"You don't just walk into people's homes and see collections like this too often," Shawn said. "It's basically Halloween year-round here."

They don't just own the make-believe; their collection includes some real haunted items like a Ouija board from 1915.

"We've got some pretty creepy stuff," Shawn said. "Pretty creepy stuff, which, some people don't believe in and some people do. I will pretty much believe in anything until it's proven."

Jon said the brothers have heard some suspicious bangs and noises, but it doesn't phase him. "I love it. It gives you that rush," Jon said.

It's the thrills and chills that keeps the collection growing.