Fishers girl donating blankets to Wheeler Mission

Fallon Wetherill has collected 174 blankets that she's giving to people without homes or heat.

FISHERS, Ind. — A 5-year-old Fishers girl is helping keep those without a home warm.

Fallon Wetherill has a heart for people who don't have a home or heat. She's collecting blankets through what she's calling "Warm Up with the Wetherills."

Fallon and her parents put out a call for help on social media and collected 174 blankets. Wednesday, she delivered 101 blankets to Wheeler Mission and gave four others to people living on the streets.

She has plans to give the other 70 blankets to women and children in need.

This 5-year-old Heritage Christian kindergartner has been collecting blankets for people who don’t have a home. Fallon... Posted by Scott Swan on Wednesday, March 2, 2022