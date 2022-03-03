Fishers girl donating blankets to Wheeler Mission

FISHERS, Ind. — A 5-year-old Fishers girl is helping keep those without a home warm.
Fallon Wetherill has a heart for people who don't have a home or heat. She's collecting blankets through what she's calling "Warm Up with the Wetherills."
Fallon and her parents put out a call for help on social media and collected 174 blankets. Wednesday, she delivered 101 blankets to Wheeler Mission and gave four others to people living on the streets.
She has plans to give the other 70 blankets to women and children in need.
If you'd like to help Fallon's cause, you can order through this Amazon link and select Fallon's address for shipping. Or you can buy the blanket and drop it off at Zuluscape at 11521 Fishers Drive, Fishers, IN 46038.