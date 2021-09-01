Little girl's 'Save Sissy' plea raises funds for ailing dog

When a five-year-old girl found out her dog needed expensive care her family couldn't afford, she took action.

WICHITA, Kan. — One sick dog in Kansas is going to get the treatment she needs.

She made a sign asking for donations and stood on a street corner with her mother.

They had raised about $700, according to KWCH on Friday. That total has now exceeded their $1,000 goal.

Sarah Demitras gave her daughter the pup last year on her birthday.

She was later furloughed from both her jobs, making money tight.

"I just can't believe the outpouring love from the community, especially in hard times,” said Demitras. “It’s been prosperous for some, but terribly, terribly horrible for a lot."