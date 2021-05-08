Indianapolis family makes large video game donation to children's hospital

Ethan Anderson made a windfall on GameStop stock and he used a large chunk of it to give back to the patients at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis family turned a stock investment into a stocking stuffer for children at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital.

(NOTE: The video in the player above is from a story about Peyton Manning Children's Hospital from Aug. 2021.)

Ethan Anderson, with his wife Jennifer Zhou and their 2-year-old son Parker donated $15,000 worth of video game systems, controllers and games to the hospital for young patients to use. The donation includes 15 Nintendo Switch consoles, 10 Nintendo Switch Lite consoles, five Amazon Fire Tablets for Kids, 10 extra game controllers and 110 games, all from GameStop.

Anderson said he received a sizable return from an investment in GameStop and joined a trend of others who had earned money on the company's stock to give back.

“I actually saw a story about someone else who donated to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital maybe in January and February of this year, so I thought that’s a good tradition to continue,” he said.

Anderson and his family planned the donation with Certified Child Life Specialists at the hospital to get the games and equipment that would best serve the young patients.

“My hope would be that [the kids] find some relief, some peace and some excitement,” Anderson said, “and I hope that they get the little sliver of a message that sometimes good things can happen.”

In January, Minnesota college student Hunter Kahn used his GameStop stock windfall to buy six Nintendo Switch consoles and other games for Children's Minnesota Hospital.