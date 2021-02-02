Small investor shares part of his GameStop windfall with hospital

Hunter Kahn donated six Nintendo Switch games and more to a hospital, Children's Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS — "It was a better feeling than waking up in the morning and seeing that GME was on the moon," said Hunter Kahn, a small investor.

Let's break down that sentence from Kahn.

GME is the market symbol for GameStop stock.

And "on the moon" means the stock went way up last week.

Kahn cashed in big on it, but the "better feeling" he's talking about was the one he got using that money to donate six Nintendo Switches and other games to Children's Minnesota Hospital.

"I love video games," Kahn said. "I know it would be terrible being a kid in the hospital with like no joy helping them through."

Hunter's post about his donation has received more than 175,000 likes on Reddit. He's comfortable on the social media site, home of the online forum called Wall Street Bets, that helped propel GameStop stock to its dizzying heights.

The rally resulted in many amateur investors like Kahn beating wealthy hedge funds at their own game.

“I wanted my donations to be #GameStop purchases since that is how this all started and there is no better group of people...than a bunch of kids going through a hard time."



Thank you to Hunter for donating @NintendoAmerica Switches and other games! 💙https://t.co/A4LB9KxtPB — Children's Minnesota (@childrensmn) February 1, 2021

"A lot of people are saying that this is somewhat like a transfer of power, but if the money is going from here just to the other side, there is no difference, if we just are acting the same way as the people that were criticizing. So I think it's important that we don't become men in suits ourselves, and use our money for good."

Legal experts say the GameStop story shows the power of the internet. But can this populist investing movement sustain itself?