One of the best vegan burgers in the US is in Indianapolis - here's where to find it.

A homemade beet patty slathered in aioli and sautéed miso onions, sweet greens, tomato and pickles is among the nation's best, according to PETA.

INDIANAPOLIS — From Vegan Loaded Nachos at Black Leaf Vegan Cafe to the Seitan Tenderloin at Broad Ripple Brewpub, Indianapolis has no shortage of delicious vegan options.

If you're craving a burger specifically though, you'll need to make your way to Virginia Avenue in Fountain Square, where one of the best meatless burgers in the country awaits.

The Beet Burger at Three Carrots Fountain Square is the No. 9 best vegan burger in the country, according to PETA.

It's a homemade beet patty slathered in aioli and sautéed miso onions, sweet greens, tomato and pickles.

PETA named the Three Carrots Beet Burger in their National PETA Award for the best in meatless burgers across the country, and it was honored alongside the Mushroom Swizz Burger at Modern Love Omaha in Omaha, the Love Life Burger at Love Life Cafe in Miami, the Dirty Secret at J. Selby’s in St. Paul, Minnesota, and the Flatiron at Meta Burger at Boulder, Denver, and Edgewater locations in Colorado.

Three Carrots has served up an all-vegan menu since 2017.