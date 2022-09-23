New vegan bakery opening in Carmel

The new Cinnaholic store is opening on Rangeline Road, north of 116th Street, on Sept. 30.

CARMEL, Ind. — A gourmet bakery chain is opening its first Indiana location in Carmel on Friday, Sept. 30. Cinnaholic is celebrating its grand opening by offering every guest a cinnamon roll of their choice for only $2 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The new store is located next to Panera Bread on Rangeline Road, north of the new roundabout at 116th Street.

The menu allows visitors to customize their cinnamon rolls with more than 20 flavors of frosting and 20-plus topping choices. All the rolls are plant-based, in addition to being dairy-free, egg-free and contain no lactose to allow customers to enjoy them without worrying about allergy or dietary restrictions.

The Carmel bakery will feature the same menu as other Cinnaholic locations, including edible cookie dough, brownies, cookies and Dole dairy-free soft serve.

The owners anticipate to operate Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.