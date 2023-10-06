These are the most popular Halloween candies in the US – can you guess Indiana's?

Over the course of 16 years, 94,582 pounds of this candy was sold in Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS — Fellow Hoosiers, think back to Halloweens of yesteryear. Conjure up in your mind's eye an image of your two hands digging into the piles of candy bursting from the top of a plastic, jack-o'-lantern basket. Among the mini Twix and Snickers bars, the Sour Patch Kid gummies and aluminum wrapped Hershey's kisses, which candy do you go for first?

Was it Starburst? Thought so.

And no, it's not through witchy wiles that we guessed right. A new study that compiled favorite candy data from all 50 states found Starburst candies took the top spot for favorite Halloween candies in Indiana.

Michigan and South Dakota love Starburst as well, data from CandyStore.com revealed.

Overall across the U.S., these are the most favorite Halloween candies:

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups M&Ms Snickers Tamales Skittles Sour Patch Kids Hershey Bar Kit Kat Twix

These were the least favorite:

Circus peanuts Candy corn Necco Wafers Peanut Butter kisses Wax Coke Bottles Mary Janes Smarties Black Licorice Bit-O-Honey Tootsie Rolls

The company compiled 16 years worth of data, from 2007 to 2022 of sales insights from the months leading up to Halloween to come up with the findings. Overall across the country, M&Ms rivaled Reese's Cups for the top spot. Another close race was between Skittles and Sour Patch Kids.

Coming in third place in Hoosiers' favorite candy was Hot Tamales and Jolly Ranchers. During the 16 years the data was compiled, 94,582 pounds of Starburst, 94,397 pounds of Hot Tamales and 74,457 pounds of Jolly Ranchers were sold.