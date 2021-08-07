The new restaurant will serve up eerie eats from its horror-themed menu.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — It’s almost time to face your fears at a new restaurant that’s serving up some scares with eerie eats in Cleveland Heights.

Welcome to The Haunted House Restaurant, which now has an opening date slated for July 20. This spooky spot, which is located at 13463 Cedar Road, takes over the space once home to a Melt Bar & Grilled.

So what freaky surprises can you expect inside The Haunted House Restaurant? Well, it's like Halloween all year long.

Creepy décor features detailed artwork of some of horror’s most infamous icons like Pennywise the clown from IT, Jason Voorhees of the Friday the 13th series, Frankenstein’s monster and more. Scary movie posters line the walls with a sign declaring: "Only thing scary is how good the food is.”

Here’s a few highlights from the horror-themed menu:

BRINNER

Chicken and black waffle with cream cheese whip and sticky fried chicken. Pennywise: Red waffle with fried chicken, over-medium egg, pepper jack heat drizzle.

APPETIZERS

Fried hot shrimp with avocado mousse, braised pineapple salsa. Nightmare on Elm Street Corn: Street corn with garlic aioli, cotija cheese, smoked bourbon paprika, cilantro, candy bacon.

ENTRÉE

Salmon with fried asparagus, creamy sweet potato hash, Korean BBQ sauce, braised pineapple salsa. Birdbox: Fried chicken breast with Cajun mayo, brown sugar slaw, white American cheese, haunted sauce.

PIZZA

Jaws: Pizza with seafood cream sauce, cheese, shrimp, salmon, lobster tail, caramelized onions, spinach, roasted red peppers.

HAUNTED BOWL DRINKS

Orange juice, pineapple juice, ginger ale with candy spread. The Grinch (non-alcoholic): Green Hawaiian punch, pineapple juice, Sprite with candy spread.

Again, the list above is only a portion of their options. See the full menu from The Haunted House Restaurant HERE.