Company giving away $40K to help Latinos open or expand taco businesses

INDIANAPOLIS — Siete Foods, a Mexican-American food brand, is giving away $40,000 to help Latinos open or expand their own businesses.

The money is available for taco trucks, taco shops, taco stands, or taquerias anywhere in the United States. Three businesses will be selected to receive part of the $40,000.

The competition was started because Latino businesses are less likely to receive bank loans than non-Latino competitors, the company said.

Applications must be submitted by Aug. 19.