Indy's Chicken & Beer Festival returns for a second year

The event will run from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and features food, drink, two DJs and a wing eating contest.

INDIANAPOLIS — A popular festival that started last year will take over part of Monument Circle this Saturday. 

Indy's Chicken & Beer Festival will feature 25 local breweries and restaurants for around 3,000 people.

"Chicken is a staple in every single cuisine. You can find it in Spanish dishes, we have tacos with chicken and Thai dishes, you can find it in Pakistani food," said event co-founder Austin Burris. 

"Every restaurant is trying to impress you and ultimately, we hope we hope that you can connect to a restaurant and then go back there, go back and dine at that restaurant," he added.

The one-day festival will run from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and will feature food, drink, two DJs and a wing eating contest put on by Joella's Hot Chicken.

It's a 21 and older event and tickets are still available. 

Check out a list of vendors and ticket prices here

Indy Chicken & Beer Fest takes over Monument Circle next weekend! 💥 Don't miss out...

Posted by Indy Chicken & Beer Fest on Saturday, July 30, 2022

