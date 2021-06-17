Indianapolis Burger Week to feature $6 burgers at 18 restaurants

INDIANAPOLIS — How many burgers can you try in one week?
Eighteen restaurants in central Indiana are offering $6 burgers from Monday, June 21 to Sunday, June 27 as part of Indianapolis Burger Week, presented by Maker's Mark.
The following restaurants are participating:
- 317 Burger
- Barbecue & Bourbon on Main
- Brother's Bar & Grill - Broad Ripple
- Brother's Bar & Grill - Downtown
- Burger Theory
- Drake’s
- Ellison Brewing
- HopCat
- LouVino - Fishers
- LouVino - Mass Ave
- Mambos Cheesesteak Grill
- Mambos Cheesesteak Grill (City Market)
- Oasis Diner
- One Trick Pony - Fishers
- One Trick Pony - Broad Ripple
- Papa Gus
- Pier 48 Fish House and Oyster Bar
- The Block Bistro & Grill
Indianapolis Burger Week passports can be picked up at each location or online. Passports will be stamped by the restaurant for each burger ordered. When you collect at least four stamps, you’re eligible to enter the special grand prize drawing, including $250 worth of gift cards, a Mammoth Cooler, Maker's Mark gift basket and complimentary day at Maker's Mark distillery in Loretto, Kentucky, for up to four guests.
People are encouraged to post photos on Twitter and Instagram with #IndyBurgerWeek. Each hashtag is an entry to win gift certificates from participating restaurants. You could get an extra entry to win gift certificates by tagging yourself enjoying a Maker's Mark with #MakersandBurgers.
A portion of the restaurant participation fees will go to support a local area nonprofit.
