Winterlights returns to The Garden at Newfields, tickets on sale Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS — Winterlights returns to Newfields for a sixth year beginning Nov. 20. The outdoor walking experience will go through Jan. 8.

Winterlights features more than 1.5 million lights throughout The Garden at Newfields.

Family favorites will return, including the Landscape of Light on the Lilly Allée and the Ice Storm Walk in the Garden for Everyone.

Newfields promises new additions to impress guests. Those will include the Glowing Garden, featuring hundreds of color blossoms illuminating the path to the Snowflake Bridge.

Near Lilly House, Astraeus, an installation by local artists Owens + Crawley will light the way outside the historic home. Across from Garden Terrace, Big Piñata by the art collective Happy Rebels will debut and is inspired by Las Posadas, a festival traditionally celebrated in Mexico and Latin America.

"Whether you are continuing a tradition or beginning a new one, come enjoy the exciting lighting elements designed by amazing artists and stand in awe of our majestic trees wrapped to the very tips of their branches," said Jonathan Wright, Ruth Lilly director of The Garden and Fairbanks Park.

Guests will also have two premium ticket options this year for an all-inclusive experience:

Premier Ticket – includes a goodie bag with blinky lights, holographic glasses, a non-alcoholic beverage and gingerbread popcorn from Just Pop In!, as well as access to the express entry line.

Winterwonder Pass – includes everything you love about Winterlights, plus an elevated experience inside Lilly House. Warm up on the second floor of Lilly House, overlooking Landscape of Light, while you sip a glass of bubbly (or non-alcoholic option) served in a keepsake cup and enjoy a sweet treat. This package includes a flexible arrival time — between 5 and 9 p.m. — as well as fast pass access at culinary stops. Your Winterwonder Pass also includes: a Winterlights goodie bag with special blinky lights, holographic glasses, non-alcoholic beverage and gingerbread popcorn from Just Pop In!.

Members can purchase tickets beginning Oct. 20. Public ticket sales begin Oct. 25.

Ticket Information: