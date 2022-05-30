Murphy Aquatic Park opens in Avon

Each pool is designed to be inclusive with a zero-depth entry.

AVON, Indiana — There's a new water park open in Avon. The Murphy Aquatic Park is home to central Indiana's largest wave pool.

It also has a couple slides and it has the area's first ADA-accessible water playground. Each pool is designed to be inclusive with a zero-depth entry. That way, people who need to use the park's water wheelchairs can get right in the water.

And they plan to have open an all-inclusive playground, outside the water park, this fall.

If you live in Avon or Washington Township, you can get in the water park for a discounted rate of $8.

It costs $10 for everyone else and kids under two years old get in free of charge.