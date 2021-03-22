Indianapolis mom shares parenting advice in podcast

Lindsey Hein, podcaster and mom of four young boys, shares the keys to balancing kids, home life and work life — while still finding time for yourself.

INDIANAPOLIS — Any parent knows that juggling kids, work and home life can be a challenge, and finding the time to add in "you time" is even more difficult.

Lindsey Hein, a podcaster and mother of four young boys, said balancing it all is key to her success.

13Sunrise went inside the Hein home in downtown Indianapolis, just as the parents were getting the kids ready for school.

With four young boys under the age of 8, you can imagine the chaos — but somehow, it was organized chaos.

Lindsey and her husband, Glenn, are both working from home right now because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's all a learning process. I feel like the more I do, the easier it gets and the more fun it is," Lindsey said on starting her first podcast five years ago.

Lindsey said she started her first podcast in 2016 when she was pregnant with her first child.

"I was so tired, but I would stay at home, and I tried to figure it out," Lindsey said. "In 2016, the resources for podcasting just weren't as robust as they are now. So, I didn't really know what I was doing.

Lindsey gave birth to her fourth child two and a half years ago and said the kids have been along with her for the ride of podcasting.

An avid runner most of her life, Lindsey wanted to help other runners have a forum to improve.

"My husband and I ran our first marathon, when we were 24, right before we got married. Since then, I've run 16 marathons and just kind of been immersed in the running culture, so that is why I wanted to do that running podcast," Lindsey said.

"I'll Have Another with Lindsey Hein" is a podcast where Lindsey has conversations with motivating, inspiring and fun athletes and entrepreneurs.

"I remember going for runs and wanting to listen to certain type of podcast myself, and I couldn't find the show I was looking for. I'm a very social person, I love asking people questions, I love talking to people, so I thought I could do this myself," Lindsey said. "My idea was like, I'm just going to talk to other runners like me and see how those conversations go. Then, that podcast turned into interviewing professional runners."

She was able to find success, and more importantly sponsors, which is what pays the bills.

Now, with a house full of kids all under the age of 8, she started a new blog to help other parents juggling it all.

"As I kept having more kids, I kept having more questions. I prided myself on being the person that didn't read the parenting books and just got to do what I think feels right," Lindsey said. "When when my oldest was 4 or 5, I just thought, 'I need help. I can't do this all by myself,' so I started reading some books."

That's when Lindsey decided to create her podcast, "Why is Everyone Yelling? with Lindsey Hein."

Production on her podcasts slowed down last year as her kids were remote learning. Now that her oldest are back in school and youngest are in daycare, she is ready to focus on expanding the network.

Lindsey says parents who try to juggle it all need to keep in mind that they don't have to do everything.

"If we think we're going to get it all done in one day or everything we wanted to get done in a week, we're not going to sleep enough, we're not going to exercise, we're not going to do the things that our bodies need to excel," Lindsey said. "I think that's the answer: Just being like, 'OK, the laundry is going to pile up today, and that's OK.'"