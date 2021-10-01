Queen of Free's frugal fitness advice

Keeping your 2021 fitness resolution doesn't have to reduce your bank account while you work on your waistline.

INDIANAPOLIS — Many of us make New Year's resolutions to get in shape and lose weight in January.

But keeping your 2021 fitness resolution doesn't have to reduce your bank account while you work on your waistline.

Instead of joining a health club or gym and paying a monthly fee, the Queen of Free, Cherie Lowe, says you can take advantage of many apps and websites that offer free workouts that will help you stay on track.

Read more about them in her blog. She says strength, yoga, treadmill and outdoor workouts are plentiful.

She even shares how you can get a Peloton experience without paying the full price.