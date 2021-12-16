x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Family

Blue Angels coming to 2023 Indianapolis air show

The air show will benefit Crossroads BSA, Riley Children’s Foundation and Catch the Stars Foundation.
Credit: AP Photo/Ben Margot, File
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2010 file photo, the Blue Angels practice near the stadium before the start of Game 2 of a National League Division Series baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves in San Francisco. The Navy's Blue Angels have been thrilling audiences for more than six decades with their acrobatic flying in fighter planes, but a new era of federal budget worries and proposed deficit cutting has some inside and outside the military, raising questions about the millions it costs to produce their shows.

INDIANAPOLIS — The famous U.S. Navy Blue Angels are coming to Indianapolis next year. Gov. Holcomb announced the flight crew will appear at the 2023 Crossroads Air Show, put on by the Boy Scouts of America. 

The show will be Oct. 28-29, 2023 at the Indianapolis Regional Airport in Hancock County. It will benefit Crossroads BSA, Riley Children’s Foundation and Catch the Stars Foundation. 

Money raised from the air show will go toward character development programs, camps and training for more than 25,000 scouts in central Indiana. 

The Blue Angels bring in an estimated 11 million spectators to their air shows each year across the country. Their pilots reach speeds up to 700 mph. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Wild West town replica in Howard County