Blue Angels coming to 2023 Indianapolis air show

The air show will benefit Crossroads BSA, Riley Children’s Foundation and Catch the Stars Foundation.

INDIANAPOLIS — The famous U.S. Navy Blue Angels are coming to Indianapolis next year. Gov. Holcomb announced the flight crew will appear at the 2023 Crossroads Air Show, put on by the Boy Scouts of America.

The show will be Oct. 28-29, 2023 at the Indianapolis Regional Airport in Hancock County. It will benefit Crossroads BSA, Riley Children’s Foundation and Catch the Stars Foundation.

Money raised from the air show will go toward character development programs, camps and training for more than 25,000 scouts in central Indiana.