Indy’s 70-year-old African American Boy Scout troop looking to build family with new members

The troop held their own summer camp after the pandemic changed their original plans.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 72-year-old African American Boy Scout troop in Indianapolis hosted their own week-long summer camp after COVID-19 restrictions changed their other plans.

Instead of it staying in Southern Indiana, the troop camped out in the New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church parking lot near downtown.

Leaders say the camp operated just as it would anywhere else.

“Even if it’s just a small campout and we happen to be next to the interstate, it’s better than them being on the computer screen on Zoom,” said Christian Wilks, scoutmaster.

The week-long camp started Sunday with scouts learning life skills, fire safety, environmental sustainability and more. The goal was to earn merit badges and learn lessons along the way. The troop also camped in their own tents and prepared meals.

Troop 199 predominately serves the African American community. They are currently one of the only troops of their kind in the city. About 15 Eagle Scouts have come through the historic program.

“Leadership has only changed position here about four times. People love being here and working with the youth,” Wilks said.

Currently, they have 15 scouts and 18 adult leaders. Wilks said their membership surprisingly went up a little during the pandemic, but they are still seeing a slight decrease in members.

“Our membership, like all things, has gone down a little. However, our presence is still very much known, so we get members mostly through word of mouth,” he said.

Wilks said they are always looking for more families to sign up.

“We only ask that you are as committed as your youth is to this troop,” Wilks said.

Their goal is to prepare young men and women to become leaders and make moral decisions throughout their lifetime.

“They are cared for, seen, loved and known. That’s what I want to make sure we do, that all these kids will be known,” said assistant scoutmaster Gerald Hardister.

If you are interested in joining, you can visit their website here. Ages 11 to 17 are eligible to become Boy Scouts.