Wildlife photographer Joel Sartore earns Jane Alexander Global Wildlife Ambassador Award

The Indianapolis Prize is recognizing Sartore for his vision and commitment to conservation.

INDIANAPOLIS — Wildlife photographer Joel Sartore will be honored with the Indianapolis Prize, the Jane Alexander Global Wildlife Ambassador Award, this fall.

The National Geographic Explorer is known for his portrait photography of at-risk species.

In 2006, Sartore founded the National Geographic Photo Ark project. Its mission is to inspire people to protect the at-risk species using photos and video.

His images are also on the latest edition of Forever Stamps to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act.

The Indianapolis Prize is recognizing Sartore for his vision and commitment to conservation.

“Joel Sartore has used his unique talents to bring the remarkable diversity of species - no matter how big or small - to the eyes of the public, inspiring them to care and protect these animals,” said Dr. Rob Shumaker, Indianapolis Zoological Society president and CEO.

Sartore specializes in documenting biodiversity and landscapes around the world. Over the last 30 years, he has contributed to National Geographic, Audubon, The New York Times and Smithsonian.

Sartore will be honored on Sept. 30 at the Indianapolis Prize Gala presented by Cummins Inc.