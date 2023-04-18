Indianapolis Prize names Peruvian primatologist and anthropologist winner of Emerging Conservationist Award

Fanny M. Cornejo will be awarded $50,000 to advance her career in conservation.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Prize named Peruvian primatologist and anthropologist Fanny M. Cornejo the 2023 Winner of the inaugural Emerging Conservationist Award.

The Emerging Conservationist award is a biennial award that recognizes conservationists under 40 years of age "with the talent and drive to make a significant impact on saving an animal species or group of species."

Over the past 15 years, Cornejo has devoted her professional life to primate conservation and research.

NOTE: The above video is from a report when the 10 finalists were announced.

She leads Yunkawasi, a conservation organization she founded with her mother, the late Fanny Fernández Melo. Yunkawasi works with Amazonian and Andean communities for the conservation of threatened species through sustainable economic development, education and a protected area management approach.

“Fanny is leading the next generation of conservationists to protect nature and inspire people to care for our world. The depth of accomplishments set her apart from the other nominees. I can’t wait to see the impact of her career in conservation,” said Dr. Rob Shumaker, Indianapolis Zoological Society president and CEO.

Cornejo will be recognized at the 2023 Indianapolis Prize Gala presented by Cummins Inc. in downtown Indianapolis on Sept. 30, 2023. She will receive a $50,000 award to further her conservation work. The Emerging Conservationist Award is supported by the Kobe Foundation.

“I am very honored and grateful for this recognition that is not only for me, but also for my entire team, the people we work with, our partners in local communities, governments and our donors. Undoubtedly, being the first winner of the Emerging Conservationist Award and from an organization as important as the Indianapolis Prize is a great recognition for our work in Peru,” Cornejo said.