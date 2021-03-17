Walrus transferred from Indianapolis Zoo in 2019 passes away at Six Flags

Pakak was a month old when he was rescued in 2012 by fishermen in Alaska after being stuck in some nets.

INDIANAPOLIS — A walrus that grew up at the Indianapolis Zoo has passed away at his new home at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in California. Pakak was 8 years old and was transferred to Six Flags in December from Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington.

Pakak was a month old when he was rescued in 2012 by fishermen in Alaska after being stuck in some nets. He was cared for at the Indianapolis Zoo until 2019. That's when he was reunited with another young male walrus that was rescued around the same time as him.

Pakak was then taken to Six Flags in the hopes of pairing him with a female named Uquq.

