Tell us your good news

Dave Calabro stopped by the Indianapolis Zoo Thursday and heard lots of positive stories.

INDIANAPOLIS — Focusing on the positive is a great way to keep from getting caught up in the daily grind.

Our Dave Calabro stopped by the Indianapolis Zoo Thursday, visiting with families and asking them to share their good news. There was lots of it.

From celebrating a lost tooth and a girl's first visit from the tooth fairy, to excitement over a "favorite stop" at the zoo's bear exhibit. And one family was celebrating "making lemonade out of lemons" as the pandemic is responsible for giving them more time together.

"I usually travel 130 days a year, so this time has been really special," said one man. "I've got Skyler here who is three and I have a newborn who is five months old, so normally I wouldn't get to spend as much time with them."

