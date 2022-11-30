Overcrowded IACS posts dire message on social media

INDIANAPOLIS — The city's animal shelter issued a "dire" warning on social media Tuesday.
Indianapolis Animal Care Services posted on Facebook that they are out of space and can only take in new animals with an appointment.
"Please, we are begging you, do not bring animals to us. We don’t have the space or the capacity to care for them," the post read.
The shelter has crates in the hallways and offices and are taking in more animals than are being adopted. They wrote that "if the situation doesn’t improve soon, SAVEABLE animals will die. It’s as simple as that."
To help, IACS is asking people to hold onto lost animals they find, adopt a pet, or foster an animal. You can also sign up to volunteer for the shelter.