Dozens of animals adopted at Indianapolis shelter after plea for help

INDIANAPOLIS — The community heard their call!

Friday night, Indianapolis Animal Care Services said if dozens of animals weren't adopted over the weekend, the shelter could be forced to euthanize some of the dogs.

IACS shared a positive update Sunday night, as the weekend ended with 24 adoptions, six animals returned to their owners, plus 34 additional animals will have left with IACS' rescue partners by the end of Monday.

However, IACS said the work is far from over because there will always be animals coming to the shelter who need help. The shelter said it will work tirelessly to give the animals the care, love and positive outcomes they deserve.

We are extremely grateful for all of the support we have received this weekend from the community and all of our... Posted by Indianapolis Animal Care Services on Sunday, March 12, 2023

If you're not ready to commit to a pet, the shelter has a program that allows families to foster an animal they are interested in adopting for two weeks. If they then wish to adopt the pet, the adoption paperwork is processed immediately.

For those who have pets they are considering surrendering, IACS recommends trying to rehome your pet before dropping them at a shelter. There is also help available for those needing assistance with pet food, veterinary care and behavioral training.

If you find a lost pet, the shelter strongly suggests working on your own to find its owner, including posting photos online and visiting a veterinary office to have the animal scanned for a microchip.

IACS does not take pets in without an appointment and is currently scheduled into the middle of April for pet surrenders.