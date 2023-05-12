Indiana native to perform live in 'The Voice' semifinals Monday night

For the semifinals on May 15, viewers will vote in real time for their favorite artist to advance to next week's finale, with the top five vote-getters advancing.

GARY, Ind. — Ten weeks after Season 23 of "The Voice" premiered, we are finally at the live shows.

Gary, Indiana, native Ray Uriel, who graduated from the University of Indianapolis and now lives in Arizona, is one of eight artists left in the competition.

For the semifinals on May 15, viewers will vote in real time for their favorite artist to advance to next week's finale, with the top five vote-getters advancing. Unlike previous seasons, there will be no Instant Save performances.

Last week, coach Chance the Rapper selected Uriel and trio Sorelle as his two semifinalists.

Here's who is competing in the semifinals:

Team Chance the Rapper: Sorelle and Ray Uriel

Team Kelly Clarkson: Holly Brand and D. Smooth

Team Niall Horan: Gina Miles and Ryley Tate Wilson

Team Blake Shelton: NOIVAS and Blake Shelton

Chance the Rapper was the only coach to turn around for Uriel's blind audition performance of Joji's "Glimpse of Us."

"Ray is an amazing artist. I think he has potential, not just as a vocalist but a writer, and I'm always just looking for uniqueness. I think what he brings to the show is himself," Chance the Rapper said.