Indiana native sings in 'The Voice' playoffs Monday night

INDIANAPOLIS — A University of Indianapolis graduate is competing Monday night in the playoffs of NBC's "The Voice."

Ray Uriel, a Gary, Indiana native who now calls Arizona home, is scheduled to be one of ten performances on the first night of the two-week playoffs on May 1. After the performances, Uriel's coach, Chance the Rapper, will have to pick two of his five artists to advance to the live semifinals on May 15, where real-time fan voting starts.

Chance the Rapper was the only coach to turn around for Uriel's blind audition performance of Joji's "Glimpse of Us." The Indiana native then defeated NOIVAS in the Battle Rounds, when the artists performed John Lennon's "Jealous Guy."

Uriel earned his spot in the playoffs with a performance of Stevie Wonder's "Lately" in the Knockout Round.

The four other artists on Chance the Rapper's team are Jamar Langley, Kala Banham, Manasseh Samone and the sister trio Sorelle.