Straight No Chaser announces Indiana stops on 25th anniversary tour

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana a cappella group Straight No Chaser will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a 62-date fall tour that includes two dates in Indianapolis and another in Bloomington, where it all started.

NOTE: The video accompanying this story is from an appearance by the group in Bloomington in 2018.

Formed during the 1996-1997 school year at Indiana University, the group has since sold more than three million albums, garnered more than a billion streams, and sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets worldwide, according to its tour announcement on Monday.

“When we started Straight No Chaser as college kids at Indiana University, we never imagined that 25 years later, we’d have two albums certified gold and tour dates around the world,” said group member Walter Chase. “What a ride it has been. It has literally been a dream come true.”

The group will swing through Indiana the second week of December, starting with matinee and evening shows at the Murat Theatre at Old National Center in Indianapolis the weekend of Dec. 10-11, followed by single shows in South Bend Dec. 13, Ft. Wayne Dec. 14 and Evansville Dec. 15. They come home to Bloomington's University Auditorium to perform Friday night, Dec. 16.

They will kick off their “The 25th Anniversary Celebration” tour on Oct. 20 in Deadwood, South Dakota, and will perform through New Year’s Eve, when the tour wraps up in Portland, Oregon.

Tickets for most dates go on sale this Friday, May 6.

Additionally, PBS stations nationwide will air “Straight No Chaser: The 25th Anniversary Celebration,” starting in June. The concert was filmed at the Murat Theatre at Old National Center in Indianapolis in 2019 where the group has sold out 27 shows, and features the nine group members performing classics like “Proud Mary,” “Lean on Me” and “Twistin,” as well as pop mash-ups, like “Uptown Funk/Thriller.”

The group also plans to release a physical version of last year’s deluxe edition of Social Christmasing, which featured an original, “Christmas Show,” written by group member Mike Luginbill and “Celebrate Me Home,” featuring Kenny Loggins, in addition to the album’s original tracklist which included their signature twist on Christmas classics like "Silver Bells" and "Frosty The Snowman."