Straight No Chaser releases holiday parody of country hit 'Fancy Like'

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Straight No Chaser is out with a parody of Walker Hayes' No. 1 country hit "Fancy Like" and just in time for the holidays.

The music video shows the nine group members on a day off from touring and indulging in some holiday cheer.

Last month, the group released a deluxe edition of their album Social Christmasing with two new songs: an original, "Christmas Show," written by group member Mike Luginbill with a new video available here, and "Celebrate Me Home," featuring Kenny Loggins.

"Christmas Like" is available for download Friday, Dec. 3, but you can check it out here on YouTube.

Straight No Chaser's "Back In The High Life" tour will be performing all across Indiana leading up to the Christmas holiday. Tickets can be purchased here.