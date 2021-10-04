Violinist Lindsey Stirling performing Christmas show at Brown County Music Center

The holiday show will be Monday, Dec. 6.

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Violinist Lindsey Stirling is heading back on tour for the holidays, and she's making a stop in Brown County.

The show will be at the Brown County Music Center on Monday, Dec. 6. It's one of nearly two dozen holiday shows she'll play across the United States.

Tickets for "Lindsey Stirling: Christmas Program 2021" will go on sale Friday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online at browncountymusiccenter.com or ticketmaster.com.

VIP tickets will also available on lindseystirlingvip.com. VIP experiences include a chance to meet Stirling and participate in a pre-show question and answer session; early merchandise shopping opportunity; and premium reserved seating.

Anything for you Santa! pre-sale sign up begins now on https://t.co/2Vzg6CdbPV pic.twitter.com/mzIwhR58hH — Lindsey Stirling (@LindseyStirling) October 4, 2021