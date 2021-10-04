Violinist Lindsey Stirling performing Christmas show at Brown County Music Center

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Violinist Lindsey Stirling is heading back on tour for the holidays, and she's making a stop in Brown County.
The show will be at the Brown County Music Center on Monday, Dec. 6. It's one of nearly two dozen holiday shows she'll play across the United States.
Tickets for "Lindsey Stirling: Christmas Program 2021" will go on sale Friday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online at browncountymusiccenter.com or ticketmaster.com.
VIP tickets will also available on lindseystirlingvip.com. VIP experiences include a chance to meet Stirling and participate in a pre-show question and answer session; early merchandise shopping opportunity; and premium reserved seating.
The Brown County Music Center began its requirement for COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for all guests on Sunday, Oct. 3. All staff and volunteers will also be required to be vaccinated. For more information on the venue's health and safety measures, click here.
