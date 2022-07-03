Maren Morris coming to Indianapolis in August

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — Singer-songwriter Maren Morris is hitting the road following the release of her latest album, with a stop planned in Indianapolis this summer.

The 12-time Grammy nominee will perform at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Friday, Aug. 12. The concert is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. ET. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 8 at 8 a.m. ET until Thursday, March 10 at 10 p.m. ET.

Morris' album, "Humble Quest," will be released Friday, March 25. The album's lead single, "Circles Around This Town," has reached the top 10 of the Billboard Hot Country Songs.

Morris has had seven songs reach the top 5 of the Billboard country charts, including "My Church," "Girl," "The Bones" and "Chasing After You" (with her husband, Ryan Hurd). She also reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2018 with "The Middle," alongside Zedd and Grey.