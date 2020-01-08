Lucas Oil Stadium gets new date for rescheduled Guns N' Roses tour

The band was supposed to play Lucas Oil Stadium August 21 as part of their 2020 stadium tour that was canceled due to coronavirus.

INDIANAPOLIS — Guns N' Roses will return to Indianapolis next summer to make up for a tour date canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The band was supposed to play Lucas Oil Stadium August 21 as part of their 2020 stadium tour. That tour was canceled due to the outbreak of coronavirus, but Indianapolis is back on the docket for the rescheduled tour next summer.

GNR will now rock Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, July 18, 2021, the fourth city on a 13-city U.S. tour. The band will play Wrigley Field in Chicago three nights later and then at Boston's Fenway Park August 3.

Some cities were dropped from the rescheduled tour due to "routing and venue availability issues," Guns N' Roses said. Seattle, San Francisco, Tampa and Arlington, Texas were among the venues left off the new tour.

Smashing Pumpkins was scheduled to join GNR on several dates of the 2020 tour, though Indianapolis was not on that list. It was not immediately clear if they would join the rescheduled tour.