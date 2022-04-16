Why Garth Brooks says this stadium tour will be his last

The country music legend said weather and the pandemic were a factor in his decision to move inside.

INDIANAPOLIS — Garth Brooks says his current stadium tour will be his last.

The country superstar said several factors, including weather and the pandemic, played a role in the decision to move his future concert tours inside.

"It's all the things you never had to worry about when you got to play indoor, right?" Brooks said ahead of Saturday night's concert in Nashville. "I would much rather have a roof over my head and if you get to play for, say, 70,000 people here, next time you play here, if you're going to play for 70,000, how about five nights indoor? I'd be happy to do that."

Brooks is scheduled to play at Notre Dame Stadium on May 7, his first show at the stadium in 3 1/2 years and the only tour stop in Indiana, Michigan or Illinois this time around. As of Friday, tickets were still available for the concert, according to the singer's website.

A week later, the tour moves to Cincinnati's Paul Brown Stadium. That show was originally scheduled for last September before Brooks postponed five shows due to a surge in COVID cases nationwide.

Brooks will continue to tour around the United States into July before closing the tour with five dates in Dublin, Ireland in September.

While Brooks appears ready to trade stadiums for arenas, he may end up in a much smaller venue.

"I'd love to go to dive bars. Seventy-five of 'em. Let's line 'em up, let's go," Brooks said. "Those are the most fun you can have that's somewhat legal."