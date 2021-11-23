'Disney Princess — The Concert' coming to Indianapolis in March 2022

The cast of Disney princesses includes women who have played Belle, Jasmine and Nala on Broadway. Tickets are now on sale.

INDIANAPOLIS — Disney princesses are coming to Indianapolis "for the first time in forever!"

Disney Princess — The Concert, presented by Disney Concerts, will be at Clowes Memorial Hall in Indianapolis on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Four Disney princesses will perform more than 30 songs, including "Part of Your World," "Let It Go," "A Whole New World," "Colors of the Wind" and more.

The Disney princesses performing at all shows between January and April 2022, including Indianapolis are:

Susan Egan — Broadway's original Belle in "Beauty and the Beast;" Meg in Disney's 1997 animated film "Hercules"

Arielle Jacobs — Broadway's Jasmine in "Aladdin;" "In the Heights" on Broadway

Anneliese van der Pol — Chelsea Daniels in "That's So Raven" and "Raven's Home;" Broadway's final Belle in "Beauty and the Beast"

Syndee Winters — Broadway's Nala in "The Lion King;" "Hamilton" on Broadway

Music director Benjamin Rauhala ("Fiddler on the Roof," "The Secret Life of Bees") and enchanting prince Adam J. Levy ("Waitress" on Broadway) are also joining the princesses ibn tour this spring.

Concertgoers are encouraged to dress up in their best royal attire for a night they won't soon forget.

Click here to purchase tickets. Masks must be worn at all times while inside Clowes Memorial Hall, regardless of vaccination status.