Dave Chappelle to perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in September

INDIANAPOLIS — Award-winning comedian, actor, screenwriter and producer Dave Chappelle announced the fall run of his stand-up comedy show, "Dave Chappelle Live," with a stop planned in downtown Indianapolis.

Chappelle will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Sept. 13. The show is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, July 27 at 10 a.m. ET. Live Nation, venue and Official Platinum presale tickets are available for purchase Wednesday, July 26 from 10 a.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET.

No cellphones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed at this show. Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night and, if needed, can access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby. Anyone caught with a cellphone in the venue will be immediately ejected.

In 2019, Chappelle received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. His work has earned him more than 30 nominations and awards in television and film.

He was won five Emmy Awards: three for his Netflix comedy specials, "Sticks & Stones" and "Equanimity & The Bird Revelation," and two for hosting "Saturday Night Live."

Chappelle won the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album three years in a row.