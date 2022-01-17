Crackers Comedy Club staying open after all

INDIANAPOLIS — Days after announcing Crackers Comedy Club would close, the owner told 13News the iconic club will stay open after all.
“My landlord and I worked it out! I am still in business,” said owner Ruth-Anne Herber.
Herber had said she couldn’t afford to keep the doors open and renew her lease downtown due to financial challenges from the pandemic and downtown construction.
But Herber said the building owner reached out to her. On Monday both came to an agreement to keep the long-time club open.