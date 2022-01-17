Crackers Comedy Club staying open after all

On Monday, both the Crackers Comedy Club owner and the building owner came together and worked out a deal.

INDIANAPOLIS — Days after announcing Crackers Comedy Club would close, the owner told 13News the iconic club will stay open after all.

“My landlord and I worked it out! I am still in business,” said owner Ruth-Anne Herber.

Herber had said she couldn’t afford to keep the doors open and renew her lease downtown due to financial challenges from the pandemic and downtown construction.