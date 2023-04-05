Storm Blog: Thousands of power outages reported, much of NE Indiana under tornado watch

INDIANAPOLIS — Just a few days after a tornado outbreak that included at least four powerful EF-3 tornadoes in Indiana, the risk of severe storms – including tornadoes – has returned Wednesday.
Track the latest updates in our storm blog:
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
9:29 a.m. - The number of AES outages has dropped to around 3,400, the majority on the north/northwest side of Indianapolis. Duke Energy reports around 1,000 outages in the Danville area.
9:24 a.m. - All local warnings have been allowed to expire.
9:15 a.m. - The severe thunderstorm warnings for Hamilton, Hancock, Johnson, Marion and Morgan counties have expired.
9:03 a.m. - The severe thunderstorm warning for Hendricks County has been canceled.
9 a.m. - AES Indiana reports roughly 6,300 outages. Duke Energy reports around 1,000 outages in the Danville area.
8:54 a.m. - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Marion and Morgan counties until 9:15 a.m.
8:52 a.m. - The severe thunderstorm warnings for Monroe and Owen counties have been canceled.
8:43 a.m. - A tornado watch is been issued for Blackford, Cass, Grant, Miami and White counties until 4 p.m.
8:32 a.m. - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Hendricks, Johnson, Monroe, Morgan and Owen counties until 9 a.m.
8:22 a.m. - Winds may gust over 50 mph with showers in central Indiana this morning before a line of storms with additional strong winds arrives.
8:15 a.m. - Strong thunderstorms are moving into northwestern Indiana.