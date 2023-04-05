Storm Blog: Thousands of power outages reported, much of NE Indiana under tornado watch

Just a few days after a tornado outbreak, the risk of severe storms has returned to Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS — Just a few days after a tornado outbreak that included at least four powerful EF-3 tornadoes in Indiana, the risk of severe storms – including tornadoes – has returned Wednesday.

Track the latest updates in our storm blog:

Wednesday, April 5, 2023

9:29 a.m. - The number of AES outages has dropped to around 3,400, the majority on the north/northwest side of Indianapolis. Duke Energy reports around 1,000 outages in the Danville area.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch extended throughout eastern IL through 12 p.m. as the cold front pushes into this zone. Still watching for this line to bring strong storms into central IN as it tracks east. pic.twitter.com/Jrz1H3SkH4 — Lindsey Monroe (@LindseyWTHR13) April 5, 2023

9:24 a.m. - All local warnings have been allowed to expire.

All local warnings have been allowed to expire. There will still be some strong wind gusts pushing severe limits within storms in central IN now. https://t.co/s4Z1bPUBuV — Lindsey Monroe (@LindseyWTHR13) April 5, 2023

9:15 a.m. - The severe thunderstorm warnings for Hamilton, Hancock, Johnson, Marion and Morgan counties have expired.

9:03 a.m. - The severe thunderstorm warning for Hendricks County has been canceled.

9 a.m. - AES Indiana reports roughly 6,300 outages. Duke Energy reports around 1,000 outages in the Danville area.

9AM: Storms are moving through our service territory with high winds & rain. Outage calls are coming in. We currently have 6,317 customers w/o power. These conditions are not ideal to work in, but our crews will work quickly & safely to restore power throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/XvmFEscBdE — AES Indiana (@AESIndiana) April 5, 2023

8:54 a.m. - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Marion and Morgan counties until 9:15 a.m.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING extended to include Marion, Hancock, southern Hamilton Co. -- damaging wind threat. Storm is tracking NE at 70 mph.#INwx @wthrcom pic.twitter.com/OWkVN5aBfO — Lindsey Monroe (@LindseyWTHR13) April 5, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING for Johnson and Hendricks counties and will be moving into Marion county in less than 15 minutes. Winds over 60 mph will be possible.@wthrcom #INwx #13weather pic.twitter.com/FcH2w1bu5O — Kelly Greene (@KellyGreeneWTHR) April 5, 2023

8:52 a.m. - The severe thunderstorm warnings for Monroe and Owen counties have been canceled.

8:43 a.m. - A tornado watch is been issued for Blackford, Cass, Grant, Miami and White counties until 4 p.m.

TORNADO WATCH has been issued from White to Jay counties across northern IN through 4 p.m.#INwx @wthrcom pic.twitter.com/pWbhd9mFGG — Lindsey Monroe (@LindseyWTHR13) April 5, 2023

8:32 a.m. - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Hendricks, Johnson, Monroe, Morgan and Owen counties until 9 a.m.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Here is the time of arrival for areas in line for the strongest part of this storm.@wthrcom #INwx #13weather pic.twitter.com/jr0TLiUNjQ — Kelly Greene (@KellyGreeneWTHR) April 5, 2023

8:22 a.m. - Winds may gust over 50 mph with showers in central Indiana this morning before a line of storms with additional strong winds arrives.

Winds may briefly gust in excess of 50-55 mph with the showers across central Indiana this morning. Additional strong wind gusts will arrive with a line of storms later this morning. #INWx — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) April 5, 2023

8:15 a.m. - Strong thunderstorms are moving into northwestern Indiana.