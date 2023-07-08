Storms cause damage in French Lick, Paoli

ORANGE COUNTY, Indiana — Strong storms from Sunday night caused significant damage and power outages in French Lick and Paoli.
NOTE: The video above is from 13News' sister station WHAS-11.
Roofs were torn off of buildings and power lines and trees down closed multiple roads, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Orange County authorities put out a statement on Facebook Monday morning saying that there is "no power in the town of Paoli at this time," and "the rest of county has widespread power outages also."
For a current live outage map from Duke Energy, click here.
A tornado watch had been issued for the county until 5 a.m., and a tornado warning had been issued for parts of nearby Lawrence County early Monday, but a tornado has not yet been confirmed.