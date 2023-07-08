Storms cause damage in French Lick, Paoli

​Roofs were torn off of buildings and power lines and trees down closed multiple roads according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ORANGE COUNTY, Indiana — Strong storms from Sunday night caused significant damage and power outages in French Lick and Paoli.

NOTE: The video above is from 13News' sister station WHAS-11.

Roofs were torn off of buildings and power lines and trees down closed multiple roads, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Orange County authorities put out a statement on Facebook Monday morning saying that there is "no power in the town of Paoli at this time," and "the rest of county has widespread power outages also."

The town of PAOLI has been hit hard by the storm. No power in the town of PAOLI at this time. The rest of county has... Posted by Orange County Indiana Sheriff's Department on Monday, August 7, 2023

For a current live outage map from Duke Energy, click here.