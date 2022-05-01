Be careful of freezing pipes as temperatures fall

Homeowners can let a faucet drip to keep water moving through the pipes.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — As some extremely cold weather approaches, Indiana American Water is reminding people to act now to stop pipes from freezing.

“With much colder temperatures expected across the state over the next several weeks, we are encouraging customers to act now to protect their plumbing system against the extreme cold,” said Matt Prine, Indiana American Water president. “Failing to protect your plumbing from cold temperatures can be disruptive and very costly. When ice expands inside pipes, it creates tremendous pressure that can crack and burst them, leaving homeowners with a costly plumbing bill, and thousands of dollars in water damage.”

The company recommends looking to see if you have any uninsulated pipes in any areas that are not heated. You can then consider wrapping the pipes with insulation.

Leave cabinet doors open in the kitchen and bathrooms to allow warm air to circulate. Homeowners can also let a faucet drip to keep water moving through the pipes.

Another thing to try is sealing holes where cable TV or phone lines come into the house with caulking. That will help keep cold air from getting in the walls with the pipes.

Make sure hoses are disconnected from outside spigots and that valves are closed and those spigots are drained, if possible.

Keep the thermostat set to at least 55 degrees.