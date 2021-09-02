How Disneyland is preparing for the return of guests during the holidays

The happiest place on earth is gearing up for the return of guests for their holidays again by celebrating Halloween and Día de los Muertos early.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Disneyland is in the mood to celebrate fall holidays with you.

During Halloween Time, which runs now through Oct. 31, the park transforms popular attractions like the Cars Land into Radiator Screams and the Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark. Special events are also instore for guests, like parades, trick-or-treating and a pumpkin festival.

Additionally, Plaza de la Familia returns and runs from now through Nov. 2, tapping into the culturally-significant Pixar film "Coco" as the park celebrates Día de los Muertos.

California residents can experience the magical wonders with a special, discounted ticket offer. Prices start at $83 per person for a three-day ticket offer.

Click here for a full list of Halloween Time events at Disneyland.

