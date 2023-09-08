Sun beat Fever 76-59 to set a franchise record with 27th victory

Kelsey Mitchell scored 15 points and Erica Wheeler and NaLyssa Smith each added 14 points for Indiana.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Tiffany Hayes scored 14 points, Alyssa Thomas had 10 points and 14 rebounds and the Connecticut Sun beat the Indiana Fever 76-59 on Friday night for their franchise record 27th victory of the season.

DeWanna Bonner, Natisha Hiedeman and DiJonai Carrington scored 10 points apiece for the Sun (27-12), who have now beaten the Fever eight consecutive times. Indiana (12-27) hasn't beaten Connecticut since July 3, 2021.

Bonner had eight rebounds and five assists, while Thomas added eight assists to go along with her 28th double-double of the season.

The Sun made six of their first nine 3-pointers before finishing 7 of 19.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 15 points and Erica Wheeler and NaLyssa Smith each added 14 points for Indiana.

Connecticut had a 21-point lead in the first half before Indiana closed on a 15-2 run to get within 37-31 at the break. The Sun responded by outscoring Indiana 13-4 over the final four minutes of the third quarter for a 59-44 lead.

Connecticut, with has the third best record in the league, closes the regular season against Chicago on Sunday. Indiana hosts Minnesota.

INDIANA (59)

Smith 6-13 1-2 14, Vivians 0-6 0-0 0, Boston 3-10 1-2 7, Mitchell 5-12 3-5 15, Wheeler 5-10 3-3 14, Cannon 1-2 2-2 4, Saxton 0-1 0-0 0, Zahui B 1-2 0-0 2, Berger 1-3 0-0 2, Caldwell 0-4 1-2 1. Totals 22-63 11-16 59.

CONNECTICUT (76)

Allen 3-5 0-0 8, Bonner 4-11 1-2 10, Thomas 3-7 4-5 10, Hayes 6-8 1-1 14, Hiedeman 3-7 1-2 10, Carrington 3-8 4-4 10, Nelson-Ododa 3-6 0-2 6, Brown 1-3 0-1 2, Harris 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 29-58 11-17 76.

Indiana 10 21 13 15—59

Connecticut 26 11 22 17—76