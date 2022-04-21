IU's Ali Patberg cut by Fever

The Columbus native and Indiana University star was drafted by the Fever as a third-round pick of the WNBA Draft April 11.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever announced Thursday morning that the team has waived guard Ali Patberg.

The Indiana University star was just drafted by the Fever with their second third-round pick in the WNBA Draft April 11.

The Fever opened training camp Sunday, and Patberg was part of the team's workouts until Thursday's announcement.

Roster Update: We have waived guard Ali Patberg. pic.twitter.com/ETDiRCj1HY — Indiana Fever ⛹️‍♀️🏀 (@IndianaFever) April 21, 2022

Patberg, a Columbus North High School graduate, started her career at Notre Dame before transferring to IU. She averaged 14.4 points and 4.4 assists per game in four seasons with the Hoosiers, ranking ninth in career points and third in assists.

The Fever slso announced Thursday that forward Chelsey Perry informed the team she will not play in the upcoming WNBA season due to personal reasons.



The team will place Perry on the their suspended list and she will not be eligible to play in 2022.

The Fever have had one winning season since interim General Manager Lin Dunn led them to the WNBA title in 2012. They haven't made the playoffs since 2016.