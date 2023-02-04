700 SDSU students will watch NCAA Championship game for free in Houston

San Diego State University students celebrated on the court in Houston as the Aztecs made a historic buzzer-beater win.

SAN DIEGO — 700 San Diego State University students celebrated on the court in Houston as the Aztecs made a historic buzzer-beater win.

CBS 8 reporter Ariana Cohen talked to three SDSU seniors still in Texas.

"You should have heard the stadium! The roar from the crowd lasted for 10 minutes until we left," said SDSU senior Charlie Sallee.

"It felt like Viejas! It felt like a home game. The roar from the crowd was insane," said SDSU senior Madi Kane.

What’s even better is all of these students are there for free, thanks to SDSU Auxiliaries.

Every student had the chance to enter in, and by the luck of a random draw, 175 students were chosen to take a roundtrip charter flight, while the other 525 randomly selected students received $500 towards travel costs.

"This is one of the first times I've experienced attending a National Championship level game. I'm from Houston. We are staying at my house. So to see a game in my hometown is special," said SDSU senior Claire Theroux.

"I can tell you every single one of us believed in the boys until the very end and kept the hype real," said Sallee.

And if you think this story can’t get any better, think again. The three students plus the other 697 get to attend a game again; this time, the National Championship.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, especially for free! Oh my God, I'm so excited!" said Sallee.

"My heart rate was at 138 during the game. My Apple watch told me, " Hopefully, on Monday, we will be a bit calmer, and we are keeping the spirit alive and bringing back a win to San Diego," said Kane.