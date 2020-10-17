x
Operation Football scores - Oct. 16, 2020

High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, October 16, 2020.
Friday's prep football scores:  

Adams Central 41, Woodlan 6

  

Alexandria 48, Frankton 34

  

Avon 35, Noblesville 14

  

Batesville 42, Connersville 14

  

Bluffton 35, Lakeland 6

  

Bremen 55, S. Bend Clay 0

  

Brown Co. 28, Edgewood 18

  

Brownstown 42, Scottsburg 14

  

Carmel 48, Lawrence Central 0

  

Carroll (Flora) 38, Sheridan 22

  

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 56, Ft. Wayne Wayne 12

  

Center Grove 17, Indpls Cathedral 13

  

Centerville 55, Knightstown 0

  

Charlestown 53, Eastern (Pekin) 6

  

Clinton Central 6, Tri-Central 0

  

Columbus East 56, Madison 9

  

Columbus North 42, Terre Haute South 21

  

Concord 35, Warsaw 17

  

Covenant Christian 42, Oldenburg 7

  

Danville 45, N. Montgomery 20

  

Delphi 56, Taylor 6

  

E. Noble 42, Bellmont 0

  

Eastbrook 61, Madison-Grant 8

  

Eastern (Greentown) 55, Clinton Prairie 6

  

Eastside 42, Angola 7

  

Elkhart 28, New Prairie 7

  

Ev. Central 35, Ev. North 0

  

Ev. Memorial 19, Castle 14

  

Fairfield 24, Churubusco 6

  

Floyd Central 49, Seymour 7

  

Frankfort 22, Crawfordsville 8

  

Fremont 49, Wes-Del 22

  

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 41, Ft. Wayne Northrop 0

  

Ft. Wayne North 14, Ft. Wayne Concordia 7, OT

  

Ft. Wayne Snider 35, Ft. Wayne Luers 13

  

Garrett 28, Central Noble 21

  

Greencastle 41, N. Putnam 7

  

Greenfield 42, New Castle 22

  

Greensburg 52, Rushville 6

  

Guerin Catholic 24, Culver Academy 14

  

Hanover Central 48, S. Central (Union Mills) 0

  

Heritage Hills 42, Princeton 12

  

Homestead 41, Ft. Wayne South 0

  

Indpls Ben Davis 42, Indpls N. Central 20

  

Indpls Lutheran 63, Traders Point Christian 6

  

Indpls Ritter 46, Cascade 0

  

Indpls Roncalli 34, E. Central 27

  

Indpls Scecina 13, Monrovia 0

  

Jasper 48, Vincennes 0

  

Jeffersonville 20, Bedford N. Lawrence 19

  

Jimtown 31, S. Bend Riley 6

  

LaVille 42, Culver 6

  

Lafayette Harrison 54, Richmond 14

  

Lafayette-jefferson 63, Muncie Central 0

  

Lapel 39, Eastern Hancock 21

  

Lawrence North 31, Indpls Pike 7

  

Lawrenceburg 15, S. Dearborn 8

  

Leo 38, DeKalb 0

  

Linton 27, Providence 7

  

Logansport 38, Anderson 8

  

Maconaquah 29, Rochester 28, OT

  

Marion 31, McCutcheon 0

  

Milan 51, Switzerland Co. 6

  

Mishawaka 41, Northridge 21

  

Mishawaka Marian 48, S. Bend St. Joseph's 0

  

Mississinewa 56, Elwood 6

  

Monroe Central 28, Shenandoah 7

  

Mooresville 51, Indpls Perry Meridian 27

  

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 47, Yorktown 7

  

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 56, Washington 8

  

N. Central (Farmersburg) 22, Eastern (Greene) 8

  

N. Decatur 40, Indpls Park Tudor 0

  

N. Harrison 54, Clarksville 12

  

N. Knox 42, Indpls Attucks 0

  

N. Posey 58, Pike Central 15

  

N. White 30, W. Central 24

  

New Albany 49, Jennings Co. 3

  

New Haven 41, Huntington North 7

  

New Palestine 28, Delta 21

  

Northeastern 18, Hagerstown 7

  

Northfield 69, N. Miami 20

  

Northview 24, Indian Creek 7

  

Norwell 45, Columbia City 34

  

Oak Hill 28, Blackford 0

  

Paoli 63, Indpls Washington 20

  

Pendleton Hts. 56, Shelbyville 8

  

Penn 53, S. Bend Adams 14

  

Perry Central 61, Mitchell 6

  

Peru 43, Manchester 14

  

Pioneer 38, N. Judson 13

  

Plainfield 38, Martinsville 14

  

S. Bend Washington 35, Glenn 13

  

S. Decatur 35, Cambridge City 6

  

Seeger 38, N. Vermillion 0

  

Silver Creek 49, Corydon 19

  

Southridge 38, Forest Park 0

  

Southwood 32, Tippecanoe Valley 8

  

Springs Valley 38, N. Daviess 16

  

Tecumseh 51, Crawford Co. 14

  

Terre Haute North 28, Indpls Brebeuf 14

  

Tri 20, Union Co. 7

  

Tri-West 54, Southmont 0

  

Triton Central 49, Speedway 0

  

Valparaiso 44, Lake Central 17

  

W. Noble 34, Prairie Hts. 0

  

Wabash 41, Whitko 24

  

Wawasee 37, Goshen 21

  

Western Boone 21, Lebanon 6

  

Westfield 35, Franklin Central 0

  

Winamac 10, Triton 9

  

Winchester 42, Union City 6

  

Zionsville 38, Fishers 7

  

Hoosier Conf. Playoffs

  

Ninth Place

  

Northwestern 20, Benton Central 6

  

Seventh Place

  

Twin Lakes 32, Cass 12

  

Fifth Place

  

Tipton 49, Lafayette Catholic 13

  

Third Place

  

Western 49, Rensselaer 42

  

First Place

  

W. Lafayette 40, Hamilton Hts. 0

  

___

  

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/