Operation Football scores - Oct. 16, 2020

Friday's prep football scores:
Adams Central 41, Woodlan 6
Alexandria 48, Frankton 34
Avon 35, Noblesville 14
Batesville 42, Connersville 14
Bluffton 35, Lakeland 6
Bremen 55, S. Bend Clay 0
Brown Co. 28, Edgewood 18
Brownstown 42, Scottsburg 14
Carmel 48, Lawrence Central 0
Carroll (Flora) 38, Sheridan 22
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 56, Ft. Wayne Wayne 12
Center Grove 17, Indpls Cathedral 13
Centerville 55, Knightstown 0
Charlestown 53, Eastern (Pekin) 6
Clinton Central 6, Tri-Central 0
Columbus East 56, Madison 9
Columbus North 42, Terre Haute South 21
Concord 35, Warsaw 17
Covenant Christian 42, Oldenburg 7
Danville 45, N. Montgomery 20
Delphi 56, Taylor 6
E. Noble 42, Bellmont 0
Eastbrook 61, Madison-Grant 8
Eastern (Greentown) 55, Clinton Prairie 6
Eastside 42, Angola 7
Elkhart 28, New Prairie 7
Ev. Central 35, Ev. North 0
Ev. Memorial 19, Castle 14
Fairfield 24, Churubusco 6
Floyd Central 49, Seymour 7
Frankfort 22, Crawfordsville 8
Fremont 49, Wes-Del 22
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 41, Ft. Wayne Northrop 0
Ft. Wayne North 14, Ft. Wayne Concordia 7, OT
Ft. Wayne Snider 35, Ft. Wayne Luers 13
Garrett 28, Central Noble 21
Greencastle 41, N. Putnam 7
Greenfield 42, New Castle 22
Greensburg 52, Rushville 6
Guerin Catholic 24, Culver Academy 14
Hanover Central 48, S. Central (Union Mills) 0
Heritage Hills 42, Princeton 12
Homestead 41, Ft. Wayne South 0
Indpls Ben Davis 42, Indpls N. Central 20
Indpls Lutheran 63, Traders Point Christian 6
Indpls Ritter 46, Cascade 0
Indpls Roncalli 34, E. Central 27
Indpls Scecina 13, Monrovia 0
Jasper 48, Vincennes 0
Jeffersonville 20, Bedford N. Lawrence 19
Jimtown 31, S. Bend Riley 6
LaVille 42, Culver 6
Lafayette Harrison 54, Richmond 14
Lafayette-jefferson 63, Muncie Central 0
Lapel 39, Eastern Hancock 21
Lawrence North 31, Indpls Pike 7
Lawrenceburg 15, S. Dearborn 8
Leo 38, DeKalb 0
Linton 27, Providence 7
Logansport 38, Anderson 8
Maconaquah 29, Rochester 28, OT
Marion 31, McCutcheon 0
Milan 51, Switzerland Co. 6
Mishawaka 41, Northridge 21
Mishawaka Marian 48, S. Bend St. Joseph's 0
Mississinewa 56, Elwood 6
Monroe Central 28, Shenandoah 7
Mooresville 51, Indpls Perry Meridian 27
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 47, Yorktown 7
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 56, Washington 8
N. Central (Farmersburg) 22, Eastern (Greene) 8
N. Decatur 40, Indpls Park Tudor 0
N. Harrison 54, Clarksville 12
N. Knox 42, Indpls Attucks 0
N. Posey 58, Pike Central 15
N. White 30, W. Central 24
New Albany 49, Jennings Co. 3
New Haven 41, Huntington North 7
New Palestine 28, Delta 21
Northeastern 18, Hagerstown 7
Northfield 69, N. Miami 20
Northview 24, Indian Creek 7
Norwell 45, Columbia City 34
Oak Hill 28, Blackford 0
Paoli 63, Indpls Washington 20
Pendleton Hts. 56, Shelbyville 8
Penn 53, S. Bend Adams 14
Perry Central 61, Mitchell 6
Peru 43, Manchester 14
Pioneer 38, N. Judson 13
Plainfield 38, Martinsville 14
S. Bend Washington 35, Glenn 13
S. Decatur 35, Cambridge City 6
Seeger 38, N. Vermillion 0
Silver Creek 49, Corydon 19
Southridge 38, Forest Park 0
Southwood 32, Tippecanoe Valley 8
Springs Valley 38, N. Daviess 16
Tecumseh 51, Crawford Co. 14
Terre Haute North 28, Indpls Brebeuf 14
Tri 20, Union Co. 7
Tri-West 54, Southmont 0
Triton Central 49, Speedway 0
Valparaiso 44, Lake Central 17
W. Noble 34, Prairie Hts. 0
Wabash 41, Whitko 24
Wawasee 37, Goshen 21
Western Boone 21, Lebanon 6
Westfield 35, Franklin Central 0
Winamac 10, Triton 9
Winchester 42, Union City 6
Zionsville 38, Fishers 7
Hoosier Conf. Playoffs
Ninth Place
Northwestern 20, Benton Central 6
Seventh Place
Twin Lakes 32, Cass 12
Fifth Place
Tipton 49, Lafayette Catholic 13
Third Place
Western 49, Rensselaer 42
First Place
W. Lafayette 40, Hamilton Hts. 0
