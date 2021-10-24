No. 5 Ohio St extends streak with 54-7 blowout at Indiana

Ohio State extended the nation's longest active winning streak against one team to 27 consecutive games.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — C.J. Stroud threw four touchdown passes and TreVeyon Henderson scored three times to help No. 5 Ohio State rout Indiana 54-7 Saturday night.

The Buckeyes have won five straight overall and 25 in a row in Big Ten play.

They also extended the nation's longest active winning streak against one team to 27 consecutive games.

The Hoosiers were able to match Ohio State's first score on a touchdown pass to tight end Peyton Hendershot in the first quarter, but they didn't score the rest of the night.

After Henderson broke a 7-all tie with a 21-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter, the short-handed Hoosiers never had a chance, trailing 44-7 by halftime.

Ohio State scored the game's last 47 points, and Buckeyes coach Ryan Day pulled his starters after three quarters.