Former Indy Fuel goaltender to represent Canada in Olympics

Matt Tomkins spent parts of two seasons with the Fuel.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Fuel is proud of its former goaltender, Matt Tomkins, who will represent Canada at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Tomkins, an Ohio State University graduate, spent parts of two seasons with the Fuel. He then went on to join the Rockford IceHogs, where he played two full seasons, registering a 3.17 goals-against average and a 0.902 save percentage.

Tomkins, an Alberta native, was previously selected for Team Canada’s 2019 Spengler Cup roster. He helped the team earn a gold.

Tomkins currently plays for a Swedish professional ice hockey club, whose record is 14-8-0.