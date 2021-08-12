Shop with a Jock | Kids choose Christmas gifts with Colts linebacker Darius Leonard

The annual event hosted 50 Indianapolis youth for a shopping event at a local Walmart.

INDIANAPOLIS — Darius Leonard said it was his own experiences as a child that led him to join a Christmas shopping event that provided gifts for kids Tuesday.

The annual "Shop with a Jock" event took 50 Indianapolis youth on a shopping spree at a local Walmart with Leonard.

“I knew what it was like as a kid to not really have too much under the tree, so to be able to come out be in these kids faces, they can shop and get whatever they want. Just make sure I can put a smile on these kids faces for the holidays," said Leonard.

The fun began with $100 Walmart gift cards and a trip up and down the aisles.

Then the kids were treated to a Papa John's pizza dinner with Leonard and teammates. Underground Printing provided an event t-shirt for everyone.

Leonard said the event was something the participants would long remember.

“When I think about Christmas, I think about the last one I had with my brother back in 2012. He knew Clemson was my favorite team, so he gave me Clemson socks that I keep dear to my heart. That one gift made a smile on my face and impacted my life, so coming out, trying to help these kids out. They’ll remember this for the rest of their lives. Just trying to make a change in the world,” Leonard said.