Former coach says Andrew Luck is enrolled at Stanford

Stanford head football coach David Shaw dropped a couple of bombshells during an interview on "The Rich Eisen Show" Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Three years after his retirement from the NFL, Andrew Luck's life is apparently as busy as ever.

The former Colts quarterback's college coach dropped a pair of bombshells about what the famously low-profile Luck has been up to after football, including becoming a dad again and a return to school.

(NOTE: The video in the player above is from a visit Andrew Luck made in July to play football with some kids in Brownsburg.)

Stanford head coach David Shaw was a guest on "The Rich Eisen Show" Tuesday when he was asked about Luck and if he was really done with football.

"He's been done, but everyone still asks, because he is so special, because he is so talented. But he has moved on." Shaw said.

But the coach wasn't done, apparently inadvertently letting it slip that Luck was back on the west coast with a newly expanded family.

"He's starting grad school this fall. He just had baby No. 2. His life is great," Shaw said before Eisen asked him to clarify. “Yeah I don’t know if I was supposed to publicize that or not, but yes, he’s starting grad school this fall."

Shaw said Luck and his family are heading to California during his studies.

“He and his wife Nicole are coming back out this way, and he’s just going to be around. He loves the Stanford environment, and he and his family are going to spend some time here and we can’t wait to be around him," he said.

The Stanford Daily newspaper reported Luck, who graduated from the university in 2012, will be studying for his Masters of Arts in Education, citing school records.

It wasn't known if he will be working with the Stanford football team around his studies and parenting duties.

Luck walked away from the NFL during the 2019 preseason, hearing boos from the Lucas Oil Stadium crowd as he left the field after ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news during the Colts preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Aug. 24, 2019.

#Colts QB Andrew Luck is booed as he leaves the field. pic.twitter.com/5Wr38cM7Js — Rich Nye (@RichNye13) August 25, 2019

He confirmed the report after the game in an emotional press conference.

"I am going to retire," he said. "This is not an easy decision. It's the hardest decision of my life. But it is the right decision for me."

He later thanked the fans in a full-page ad in the Indianapolis Star.

"He's very content on his NFL career. Not fired up about how it ended, but it did end. He did a lot of great things and brought a lot of great joy to the people of Indianapolis," Shaw said Tuesday.