Colts say goodbye to Adam Vinatieri

INDIANAPOLIS — It's something Colts fans have been expecting, but now fans can see it displayed on Lucas Oil Stadium.
Sports Graphics put up a banner over kicker Adam Vinatieri's picture on the side of the stadium reading: "Thank you for the memories."
Vinatieri, 47, is a free agent and the Colts did not sign him. Instead, the team signed undrafted rookie Rodrigo Blankenship.
Vinatieri has played in the NFL for 23 seasons — 14 of those being with the Colts. He has won four Super Bowls and holds several NFL records including for most points scored.