Colts draft BYU, Northwestern linemen early in Round 4

Blake Freeland was a third team AP All-American at offensive tackle in 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts opened the third day of the NFL Draft by choosing offensive tackle Blake Freeland of BYU and defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore of Northwestern with their fourth round picks.

Freeland, a 6'8", 315 pound Utah native, started on the offensive line all four years with the Cougars.

He was a third team AP All-American in 2022, and his 90.7 pass block grade was the seventh-highest in the nation among starting offensive linemen according to Pro Football Focus.

Freeland was the 106th overall pick. Adebawore was picked at 110.

Adebawore was a regular starter at Northwestern after his sophomore season, and was named to the All-Big Ten third team as a senior.

A 6'2", 280-pound lineman was a high school linebacker before adding weight in college.

Scouts praise his quickness but say his size is a drawback along the defensive line.